New Embassy to strengthen bilateral relation

The German government is looking to further strengthen its bilateral relationship with Fiji.

The German Ambassador, Dr Andreas Prothmann, believes that with the opening of the new German Embassy today, they look forward to collaborating on development, trade and investment, tourism, sports, and culture.

Dr Prothmann says that Fiji can be their door to the Pacific region.

“We chose Fiji because it’s one of the most important Pacific Island states, has good connectivity, and is also the center of many regional organizations like the Pacific Island Forum.

The German Embassy has acknowledged the government for giving them the privilege to inaugurate its embassy in Suva.