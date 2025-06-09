New academic year kicks off with tough warnings

Drug use, glue sniffing, and bullying in schools remain major concerns as the new academic year begins.

The Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has urged parents, teachers, and communities to unite in addressing these issues.

He said over 13,000 teachers carry a heavy responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro said school chaplains would also support students.

The Minister emphasized that education empowers families, fights poverty, and promotes development.

“A significant responsibility rests on the shoulders of over 13,000 teachers that are part of our education system. This will also be supported by the school chaplains to help strengthen student support. Education empowers individuals and families, helps combat poverty, and fosters development.”

Speaking at the students’ dedication church service at the Centenary Church in Suva, Radrodro acknowledged and praised last year’s progress.

He credited cooperation between parents and the Ministry. He said 225,000 students were enrolled from preschool to Year 13 last year and expects numbers to grow this year.

The Ministry will visit schools nationwide to ensure teachers are supported, regardless of location.

Radrodro called on parents to return stronger and support their children this year.

He reminded teachers that tomorrow is a student-free day and classes will start on Tuesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.