Never stop learning: FMA

As Fiji celebrates World Media Freedom Day, the first since the scrapping of the Media Industry Development Act, journalists are being reminded to never stop learning.

The Fijian Media Association says press freedom matters to all journalists in the world and it goes hand in hand with citizens’ freedom to access information.

However, it is also urging all our journalists to keep learning and developing from the experiences gained and to keep improving their work in disseminating information to all citizens of the country.

Article continues after advertisement

FMA says freedom of expression is a key human right and this is also enshrined in the Fijian Constitution, and it indeed should act as and be used as driving tool to bring about change in the society.

It goes on to add that media as the fourth estate and agents of change have the power and trust of our people to be their voice.

The work of journalists is also undermined by disinformation or misinformation in today’s fast transforming world says FMA.

The FMA wishes to thank all stakeholders that we work with and seeks their continuous support and assistance in our everyday work.