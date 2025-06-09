Nawaicoba farmers hopeful for strong sugarcane season

As the 2025 crushing season gets underway, farmers in Nawaicoba, Nadi, are expressing optimism for a productive year.

The farmers are citing favorable weather conditions, timely support, and robust preparation.

Taslim Khan, a farmer from Gang 2 in Nawaicoba, says the sugarcane crop looks strong this year.

Article continues after advertisement

This year we expect more cane. Reason: the weather was good. And we did hard work in sugarcane. We seek advice from our farm advisor as well.

Another farmer, Nitin Singh, says while there is a shortage of labor, support from the government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation has made a difference.

We are very happy that we received the cane payment and the $5 top-up payment. We were able to cater for our labor work on the farm.

For laborer Rucibaki Cikaitoga, the season brings extra income to support her family.

I work at the farm so that I can help my husband. The cost of living is high, and I work on the farm so that we have another source of income.

Crushing at the Lautoka Mill commenced on Wednesday, with the Labasa Mill set to begin operations next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Rarawai Mill in Ba is expected to start later this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.