Navuda named Housing Authority CEO

The Housing Authority has appointed Isikeli Navuda as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Navuda is no stranger to the Authority, bringing more than 30 years of experience, including 18 months as Acting CEO.

He has also held senior roles as General Manager Lending Operations, General Manager Land & Housing Development, and Manager Land Acquisition.

Board Chairperson Sereana Qoro said Navuda’s appointment comes at a critical time, with the Authority facing urgent targets to deliver residential lots and affordable homes.

She added that the new CEO must drive the management team, improve operational efficiency, and ensure projects are completed on schedule.

Navuda expressed his commitment to the role, saying he looks forward to working with the management team, the Ministry of Housing, and all stakeholders to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing solutions for Fijian families.

The Authority reaffirmed its pledge to provide affordable housing that aligns with national strategies and the Ministry of Housing’s policies.

This appointment will take effect on October 1.

