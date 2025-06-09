NaVualiku grants to boost tourism in the North

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Community-based tourism is expected to gain further momentum in the Northern Division following the launch of the Na Vualiku MSME Grant.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the initiative is designed to support micro and small businesses while strengthening local tourism operators.

He adds that the program aims to place local communities at the centre of tourism development in Vanua Levu, helping lift livelihoods through a bottom-up approach.

Article continues after advertisement

“For any program like the Na Vualiku tourism initiative, it’s a 10-year plan. So the World Bank knows how it needs to be properly executed for us to fulfill that plan. It cannot be done anyhow—we need to get it right,”

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Salaseini Dunabuna, says the grant is specifically structured to grow community-based tourism in Vanua Levu.

“It’s a ten-year program, and we are currently in year two. The hope is that this Community-Based Tourism and MSME grant will uplift communities across Vanua Levu,”

Dunabuna adds that the initiative also targets women-owned enterprises, acknowledging that many such groups may not otherwise have access to financial support or services.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism will launch a similar grant program in Taveuni on Friday, following successful rollouts in Labasa and Savusavu.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.