Nauru’s walkout leaves forum leaders in disarray

[Source: Newly elected President of Nauru David Adeang and his delegation]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka believes the Pacific Islands Forum is back to square one with Nauru’s absence from the leaders retreat in Aitutaki, Cook Islands.

Newly elected President of Nauru David Adeang and his delegation is said to have walked out of the leaders plenary discussion this morning.

It is believed that the Nauru delegation were not pleased with the proposal of the selection of the Secretary General’s post was introduced as an agenda item to be discussed.

Leaders questioned the appointment of PIF’s incoming Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa.

Rabuka says Nauru’s action is not in line with the Forum’s theme of promoting the Pacific’s voice, choice and engaging in the Pacific way when it comes to issues of disagreement.

“They are a sovereign choice. I was hoping that with the theme of ‘our voices, our choice and leaving no one behind’ our Pacific Way we should all have been there.”

Rabuka says it is important for the Forum to look at the selection strategy of the Secretary General.

“We will have to look at the selection strategy for the Secretary General. It was supposed to have been revised after the Suva agreement and we will know at this retreat whether that has been done.”

Forum Chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown chose not to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile Baron Waqa was also in the Cook Islands this week.

He is a former president of Nauru, and is the Micronesian’s nominee despite his history which includes sacking judges, being investigated by Australian police for taking bribes and imposing harsh restrictions on media.

The Forum formalized its gentleman’s agreement of rotating the leadership of the regional organization amongst the three sub-regions of Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia.

The conditions contained in the Suva Agreement included having the current Secretary-General Henry Puna, from Polynesia, serve the remaining year and half of his three-year term and for the Micronesian candidate to be appointed as the next SG.

The Forum will need to get its house in order as it anticipates the endorsement of the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy’s implementation strategy.

The leaders will sail on the Teariki Moana vaka and continue their discussions as they sail through the lagoon.