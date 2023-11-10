Nauru’s abrupt departure raises tensions

Nauru’s newly elected President David Adeang is expected to fly out of the Cook Islands in the next hour.

FBC News has been reliably informed that Adeang is in a bilateral meeting with representatives of the United States of America present in Rarotonga.

Adeang is departing the Cook Islands while all the other regional leaders are boarding the Teariki Moana to deliberate on the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy’s’ implementation plan.

Article continues after advertisement

Palau’s President, Surangel S. Whipps Jr says they will keep the ball rolling and continue the discussions and decisions surrounding the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy’s implementation plan.

“No we have a plan and we are implementing our plan and keep moving forward.”

Adeang refused to speak to the media directly but is expected to release a statement later today detailing the reason for his early departure from the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum leaders regional meeting.

It is believed that the Nauru delegation was not pleased with the proposal of the selection of the Secretary General’s post, which was introduced as an agenda item to be discussed in yesterday’s leaders plenary.

Nauru nominated Baron Divavesi Waqa as the next Secretary General.

Waqa is a former president of Nauru and is the Micronesian nominee despite his history, which includes sacking judges, being investigated by Australian police for taking bribes, and imposing harsh restrictions on media.