Nauru delegation storms out

Controversy once again surrounds the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in the Cook Islands as Nauru’s President David Adeang and his delegation have stormed out of the meeting this morning.

Reports state that this is as questions are being raised about the appointment of the regional body’s incoming secretary general Baron Waqa.

Waqa, a former president of Nauru, has been named as the next forum head.

This comes as media reports that despite his history which includes sacking judges, being investigated by Australian police for taking bribes and imposing harsh restrictions on media.

Waqa’s is supported by the Micronesian countries, including Nauru.

TVNZ’s 1News is reporting that Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has been asked to mediate.