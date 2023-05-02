Naupoto wants investigation into handcuff matter

Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto

Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto wants an investigation into why FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was unnecessarily paraded around in handcuffs yesterday.

Sayed-Khaiyum was in handcuffs as he was transported from the Criminal Investigations Department to Totogo Police Station last night.

Naupoto says the Fiji Police Force under the Coalition government has breached the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT).

Naupoto claims the coalition government is using illegal and inhumane tactics to degrade, shame, torture, and persecute their political opponents, and these have been banned via UNCAT.

He goes onto say that political persecution is a grave threat to the democratic fabric of any society.

Sayed-Khaiyum today told media outside the courthouse on why he was placed in handcuffs.

“Given that I was being handcuffed because it was for my own safety. That was the reason given to me, so obviously I took the word and was handcuffed.”

FBC News has reached out to the Fiji Police Force for a comment.

Meanwhile, Naupoto says they are also concerned about the possible racist nature of this incident.

He says after Shaenaz Voss was picked up on Eid, it seems that Sayed-Khaiyum is also being treated differently than other people charged with the same offence.

Naupoto has also hit out at the UN Human Rights Office, the various embassies of countries that claim to support the cause of human rights, the international community, and the local and international media.