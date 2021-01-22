Tropical depression grows weaker

TD07F has further weakened into a low-pressure system and remains to the far northwest of Fiji.

The associated convergence zone will bring gale-force winds up to 65km/hr with heavy rain over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau group.

Damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr, gusting up to 90km/hr will be felt.

A gale warning remains in force for the Eastern half of Viti Levu from Rakiraki to Nausori, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau group.

A strong wind and heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole Fiji group.

A flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas, areas adjacent to and down-stream of all rivers of Vanua Levu, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Korovou, Waidina, Wainiubuka, Wainimala, Waimanu, Rewa and Navua rivers.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas, and areas adjacent to small streams and creeks for Vanua Levu and for low lying areas along Naboutini through Rewa, Rakiraki to Ba in Viti Levu.

Periods of rain will continue to bring floods to roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low lying areas.