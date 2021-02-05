TD09F intensifies into a depression

Tropical Disturbance 09F has intensified further into a Tropical Depression as at 6am today.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says the system was located close to Lakeba, Lau this morning and is expected to track southwards.

A gale warning remains in force for the land areas of eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lau group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Lomaiviti group, the western parts of Vanua Levu and the eastern parts of Viti Levu.

The Nadi Weather Office has also issued a heavy rain warning for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and the Lau group.

Associated active trough of low pressure is expected to bring heavy rain and gale force winds in the northern and eastern parts of the group.

Expect damaging gale force northerly winds with averages speeds of up to 65km/hr with gusts up to 90km/hr.

This can cause damages to weak structures and houses of very light materials, crops and vegetations.

Flooding of roads, villages and communities near streams, major rivers and low lying areas likely.