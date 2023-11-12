TD02F expected to intensify

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that Tropical Depression 02F is anticipated to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone by tomorrow afternoon.

Acting Director Bipen Prakash provides updates on the system’s current location, stating it is situated north of Vanuatu and is projected to track in close proximity to Fiji, potentially passing near the islands on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

While Prakash indicates that at this stage, the system is expected to reach Category One or Category Two status, there remains a conceptual uncertainty regarding its intensity.

“Once the Tropical Cyclone is named then we can give you a bit more certainty around its intensity. As far as the situation is concerned, we are expecting Gale Force to Storm Force winds by later on Tuesday, starting possibly from afternoon on Tuesday and this should continue to Wednesday.”

Prakash emphasizes the importance of preparedness, stating that Gale Force to Storm Force winds are expected later on Tuesday, possibly starting in the afternoon and continuing into Wednesday.

The system is forecasted to either pass over or closely approach Viti Levu, prompting a call for Fijians to initiate preparations due to conceptual uncertainty in its path.

Recognizing the potential for rapid intensification, Prakash urges the public to stay informed by continuously following weather advisories from the Fiji Meteorological Office.

A gale alert is now active for the Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group, and Western/Northern Viti Levu expected to extend nationwide.

Gale-to-storm force winds anticipated from Tuesday to Wednesday may cause tree damage, disrupt communication, and pose risks to sea travel.

A heavy rain warning for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups with an alert for the eastern Viti Levu, due to a slow-moving low-pressure trough north of Fiji, expected to impact northern and eastern regions tonight.

Flooding and coastal risks are heightened especially during high tides.

As the nation braces for the approaching weather system, early and vigilant preparations are crucial for ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.