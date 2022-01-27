Over 4,000 people take shelter in evacuation centres

The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that a total of 4,069 Fijians are taking shelter in evacuation centres around the country.

As heavy rain continues to be experienced in parts of the country, the NDMO says a total of 156 evacuation centres have been opened.

It adds that there are currently 106 centres open in the Western Division, 33 centres in the Central Division, 16 in the North, and one in the Eastern Division.