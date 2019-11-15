New start for Vusuya residents

It will be a new start for most of the Vusuya residents in Nausori as the roofs of most houses were blown away by a tornado yesterday morning.

Vusuya Resident Umesh Prasad says they will start to re-build today as their homes were inundated with water yesterday.

Prasad says the tornado brought on by Tropical Cyclone Harold was a nightmare that took them by surprise.

“It took only 2 minute to blow off my roof after that i took my kids to a safer room. From there, when the winds calm then i took my family to my parents’ home.”

The tornado was the worst experience for most Vusuya residents and now they begin the the hard work of getting their lives back on track.