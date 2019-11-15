Nayalayala residents feel the brunt of TC Tino

Residents in Nayalayala, Taveuni have been feeling the brunt of Tropical Cyclone Tino since three this afternoon.

A resident Bhanu told FBC News they’ve been continuously experiencing heavy rain and wind.

She says the power supply was also shut down from 6pm.

Bhanu says Nayalayala is on higher ground and there is no flooding however, surrounding areas are flooded due to continuous heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, reports out of Labasa are that wind has died down and rain has subsided from what was being experienced this evening.