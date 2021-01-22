Motorists warned to beware of rock falls

Fijians have been urged to beware of the possibility of rock falls, landslides and debris on the roadway amidst heavy rain.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority several roads are affected due to surface flooding caused by the heavy rain.

Kings Road before Matawailevu Junction in Ra is reduced to a single lane due to an under slip.

Parts of Rakiraki, Tavua and Ba Town are flooded.



The Korovou village in Tavua [Source: Jovilisi Lutu Junior]

Queens Road from Namatakula to Navutu is open to traffic.

The FRA says the Queens Road from Navutu to Lautoka is open to traffic apart from surface flooding on sections at Saweni to Navutu due to heavy rain.

Nadi Town Main Street has surface flooding due to slow run off to the drainage system.



The Nadi back road [Source: Timoci Vunisina]

Kings Road is open to traffic from Lautoka till Ba Town apart from surface flooding on flats such as Lautoka to Vakabuli Paipai junction.

Nabouwalu Road from Labasa Town to Nabouwalu Jetty is clear and accessible.

The FRA has urged drivers to take alternative routes where possible.

