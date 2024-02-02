Heavy rain and flash flood warnings cancelled

[File Photo]

A heavy rain warning previously in force for the interior, northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group is now cancelled.

A flash flood warning previously in force for all low-lying and flood-prone areas of places of Vanua Levu, the interior, northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu is also now cancelled.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says a weakening trough of low pressure with the associated cloud and showers lies over the northern and eastern parts of the Fiji group.

It says a southerly wind flow has started to prevail over Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands as the trough continues to move east and will exit the Fiji group later today.

Fine weather conditions have already been experienced in Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

However, the Met Office says the risk of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms especially about the eastern and interior of main islands remains where heavy rainfall can be experienced for a few hours.