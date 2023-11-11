Heavy rain alert issued for Northern Division

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, a trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain remains slow-moving to the North of Fiji.

The weather system is expected to impact the Northern and Eastern regions of Fiji later today. The affected areas include the Northern Division, greater Suva-Nausori-Tailevu-Rakiraki zones, Serua-Namosi-Naitasiri, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, as well as the Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Residents in these areas are advised to brace for an increase in showers and isolated thunderstorms. The forecast indicates that rain will become more frequent in the Northern Division as the day progresses, gradually spreading southward to affect the rest of the country.

The Weather Office says of particular concern is the potential for flash flooding in low-lying areas, especially during persistent heavy rainfall.

The public is urged to exercise caution and stay informed about local weather updates.