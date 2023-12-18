FRA clears access on Queens Highway

[Source: FRA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood warning for flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying regions of Labasa and the Qawa River.

The weather office reports that an active trough of low pressure is moving slowly over the northern and eastern parts of the country.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the northern division, Lau and Lomaiviti group, and the eastern parts of Viti Levu.

The associated cloud and rain are expected to impact the northern division and eastern parts of the country for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority says that floodwaters affecting the Queens Highway along Serua to Navua have receded, and the affected roads are now fully accessible to all vehicles.