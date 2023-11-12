Fiji told to brace for potential cyclone

Forecast track map of TD02F issued at 4.36pm on Sunday, 12th November 2023 [Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

The Fiji Meteorological Office has issued an alert, urging the nation to remain vigilant for a potential tropical cyclone. Currently, a gale alert is in effect for the Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group, Western and Northern Viti Levu, with plans to extend it to the entire country soon.

The meteorological office’s evening forecast indicates that Tropical Disturbance TD02F may intensify into a tropical cyclone by tomorrow or early Tuesday. The projected path suggests that it will approach the Fiji Group by Tuesday and move across the country on Wednesday, primarily affecting Viti Levu. However, there is a degree of uncertainty as the system has not fully developed yet, and clarity may come when it becomes a tropical cyclone.

Given the situation, the entire Fiji Group is advised to stay alert for the potential tropical cyclone.

Tropical Disturbance TD02F is currently moving slowly to the east of the Solomon Islands, with the likelihood of gale to storm force winds affecting Fiji from later Tuesday into Wednesday. These winds can cause damage to trees, unsecured materials, disrupt communication networks, power supply, and pose risks of hazardous waves and coastal inundation in low-lying coastal areas.

Furthermore, a Heavy Rain Warning is in effect for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups, while a Heavy Rain Alert applies to the eastern half of Viti Levu. This is due to a slow-moving trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain to the north of Fiji, expected to affect the northern and eastern regions of the country from tonight.

Anticipated risks for areas under the Heavy Rain Warning include localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, minor road and bridge flooding causing traffic disruption, and reduced visibility on land and at sea, increasing the risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.