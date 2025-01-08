Emergency Operation Center activated

[Source: Supplied]

A Central Division Emergency Operation Center has been activated while a team is also monitoring the situation in the Western division in light of the heavy rainfall experienced in certain parts of the country.

In a press conference, Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka confirmed that Fiji Police Force are on standby should there be a need to evacuate members of the public from flood prone areas.

Fijians have also been urged to call 917 if they require assistance in evacuation.

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka confirmed this in a press conference this afternoon.



Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka

Ditoka says flash flood has been reported in parts of Sigatoka town, Lawaqa road and other low lying areas in Sigatoka.

He says a high intensity rainfall has been recorded in the area over the past hour which coincided with high tide causing flash flooding.

Our teams in the Western Division are working closely with Sigatoka town council and the Fiji Police to control movement in the town. In view of this, ladies and gentlemen, we are urging communities to please adhere to the following. Please refrain from unnecessary travel or movement during this period of heavy rain.

The Minister says National Emergency Operations Center has been closely monitoring the situation with the respective divisional emergency operations centers and have been responding to needs as and when required.

He says a household with 10 family members from the Calia settlement in Serua was evacuated to the LDS church yesterday.

He says the evacuation center was activated as a precautionary measure and evacuees have now returned to their home safely.

He says their teams are on standby to provide assistance if a need arises as a result of heavy rain and possible flooding to ensure families are safe.

The Minister is urging Fijians to be vigilant.

The risks associated with flooding and the severe weather conditions are significant and it is crucial not to jeopardize lives by going outside at this time. We ask parents, we plead with you, kindly ensure the safety of children and family members by keeping them indoors. And also please do not cross flooded streams, rivers or bridges.

Ditoka says they are also anticipating disruptions to traffic flows and possible road closures.

Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid crossing flooded roads.

A flash flood alert is remains in force for all low lying, flash flood prone areas and small streams of Vanua Levu Lami, Suva,Nausori, Tailevu and Naitasiri area.

He says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern division and a heavy rain alert remains in force for the central and eastern division and Yasawa group.

He says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group with associated cloud, rain and showers affects the Fiji group.

It is expected to gradually ease from the west from later today and clear the group by later Thursday.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying, flash flood prone areas and small streams of Sigatoka area.