Businesses in Labasa closed

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North
January 10, 2022 6:58 am

The majority of shops and businesses in Labasa Town are closed today.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says business owners are taking precautions given the current weather situation.

Kumar, who also had to close down his business this morning says they cannot take the risk considering the events of TC Ana around this time last year.



The Labasa Municipal Market is also closed.

There are fears the Labasa River could burst its banks and flood the market area. The Labasa Fish Market is also closed.

Fish vendors are on-site to secure their property.

Boat operators are also trying to secure their boats berthed beside the fish market.

Only a few supermarkets are open catering for the few who are in town for grocery shopping.

Many roads leading to Labasa Town have been flooded from early this morning and floodwaters continue to rise.

Kumar says because of this most, most workers were unable to report to work.

There is also nil bus service around Labasa and only a few taxis are in operation.

