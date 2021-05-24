Ba residents caught off guard

Some residents in Ba were caught off guard as the sudden flooding cut off access to most roads and bridges to the evacuation centres.

Resident, Hansel Vatuinaruku says based on information from relevant authorities, three evacuation centres were activated yesterday in Ba.

He adds a few residents living in flood-prone areas were unable to move to these evacuation centres as the floodwaters rose quickly.

“The main point of entry is the big bridge that is the main point of an access road to all the different localities up here. So this morning, commuters have continued again since no access was allowed yesterday due to the blockage of water flowing over the bridge.”

However, Vatuinaruku says the water level has receded this morning and the roads are open to traffic.

“Members of the community were able to move around, get back to do their shopping or other things that they had been doing. This was only due to the adverse weather condition yesterday which saw a sudden increase in water level.”

Meanwhile, various parts of the King’s Road between Nadi and Rakiraki have been damaged or completely washed out due to continuous heavy rain.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

This includes the Western parts of Viti Levu from Sigatoka to Rakiraki, Korovou, and low-lying areas of Vanua Levu.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the Fiji Group.