17 lives lost in four years during natural disasters

The National Disaster Management Office is strongly urging Fijians to refrain from crossing flooded roads, rivers, streams, and walkaways.

Data from the past four years reveals that 17 people have drowned during natural disasters.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says flooding is one of their main areas of concern.

Article continues after advertisement

Soko says the majority of the incidents between 2017 to 2021 involved people being swept away by strong currents while trying to cross flooded rivers, creeks, and streams during disasters.

⚠️FLOODING in the West🚨

Information received from our teams in the West have confirmed flooding of some roads & crossings.

📢We continue to plead with members of the public to STAY AWAY & REFRAIN from crossing these flooded areas for their own safety‼️ Stay safe #TeamFiji.✊🏿🇫🇯 pic.twitter.com/VEZt5yCPmN — Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) January 8, 2022

She says these fatalities can be reduced because avoiding drowning is well within everyone’s control.

Soko says they have started receiving reports of flooding.

She adds more rain is expected in the next three days, people living in flood-prone areas must take precautionary measures and evacuate if the need arises while it is still daylight.

She is also urging parents to supervise their children.