National dialogue needed to address violence in workplaces: Krishna

Fiji National Provident Fund Human Resource General Manager Ravinesh Krishna says there is a need for a national dialogue.

He says there needs to be more open discussion on domestic and sexual violence in work places.

As a participant in the International Finance Corporation Study titled ‘The Business Case for Workplace Response to Domestic and Sexual Violence in Fiji’ Krishna says it’s important to break the silence on violence in the work force.

“I think that’s very important. I think these issues are the real issues. It has been prevalent in organizations for a number of years. Just because we haven’t openly spoken about it, no one talks about it. It’s time that we talk about it and with the initiative of FHRI and IFC and having this Rakorako session I think it’s a very good initiative.”

The IFC study reveals violence perpetuated in the workforce affects the victim’s mental and physical health, constraining them from going to work and affect others in a working environment.