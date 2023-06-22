National Cyber Security Strategy under review

In response to the evolving landscape of cyber threats, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the government is undertaking a comprehensive review of the 2015 National Cyber Security Strategy.

Recognizing the increased risks associated with the benefits and opportunities of the digital world, Kamikamica emphasized the importance of staying ahead of new and emerging cyber threats.

Kamikamica highlights the interconnected nature of cyberspace and why it is necessary for Fiji to actively participate in global discussions related to information and communication technology.

“Given the trans boundary nature of cyberspace, it is crucial that we are part of the global ICT discussions in order to foster a secure, peaceful, stable, and interoperable cyberspace.”

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledges that advancements in technology have brought immense benefits to society, enabling rapid development and digital transformation.

Kamikamica says, as a matter of priority, they are finalizing their national Computer Emergency Response Team Study.

He adds that they are also partnering with the Council of Europe to develop tailored capacity-building programs to combat cybercrime with the upcoming GLACY-E program.