Nasinu school dorms cleared after inspection

Health Inspectors in the Central Division have cleared dormitory facilities at Nasinu Secondary School following a follow-up inspection to assess conditions ahead of students moving in.

The inspection was carried out after the school requested a review to ensure the dormitories are clean, safe, and suitable for occupancy.

It follows notices issued on the last day of school last year, with the school given seven weeks to complete all recommended corrective works.

Inspectors noted with satisfaction that significant improvements have been made.

The first two boys’ dormitory buildings have been fully repaired and cleaned and are now ready for use, with all required facilities replaced and fully functional.

The inspection team says it will continue monitoring the school and will re-inspect the canteen and WASH facilities once the school reopens to ensure sustained compliance with health and safety standards.

