Nasinu expands municipal services to settlements

Nasinu Town Council is working to rebuild trust with ratepayers while extending services to informal settlements within the municipal boundary.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to address long-standing concerns in underserved areas, including roadside clean-ups, garbage collection, and overgrown vegetation management.

As part of this approach, 83 solar lights have been installed across nine informal settlements to improve community safety, especially for women, children, and the elderly.

Article continues after advertisement

The council says more installations are planned, focusing on high-risk areas such as dark pathways and road crossings.

The Nasinu Festival Charitable Trust funds the project, supported by community contributions.

The Council maintains that while informal settlers do not pay rates, they are taxpayers who deserve basic municipal support.

It adds that more initiatives are expected over the next two to three years, targeting both ratepayers and vulnerable communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.