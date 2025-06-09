Nasinu aims high with $15m ask

The Nasinu Town Council is expecting $15 million from the government in the new financial year to help with their development projects.

Special Administrator Chair Felix Magnus says they aim to intensify projects in waste management, infrastructure renewal, and boosting revenue through strategic partnerships.

Magnus says they currently operate on a $7 million budget, but an increase will support expanded development plans.

He says the council is currently battling aging infrastructure.

“We have aging footpaths that have not been looked after for more than 50 years. Just totally neglected.”

Magnus also says the Council is at the same time trying to secure private partnerships.

“Nasinu Town Council cannot use money. But we can ask partners to come on board and form private partnerships with the council so that it generates funds for the council.”

Magnus says the Council is also prioritizing self-sustainability by 2030.

