Nasavanivonu celebrates land handover

Members of the Mataqali Nasavanivonu of Yavusa Navatu in Nasavusavu, Cakaudrove have regained 56 acres of their ancestral land.

The return comes after 28 years of effort and sacrifice. The community raised funds by selling Copra, Dalo and Yaqona, with additional support from a mataqali member overseas. This allowed them to repay the $140,000 owed to the government.

Mataqali Head Api Naitini said it was a moment of great relief and joy to have the land returned under the Freehold Buyback Land Scheme.

“We are really happy and excited about this initiative. We sincerely acknowledge the coalition government for making this possible and also thank our members for all they have done for us and for the future of our mataqali.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, speaking at the handover said the land was repurchased by the government from Alfred Leeper in 1991 for $140,000.

The mataqali had to repay the full amount with no interest.

The Ministry of Fisheries has identified a portion of land opposite the village for a training centre and fisheries research facility.

This will need final approval from the mataqali. This is the fourth land return in Vanua Levu under the buyback scheme, following Tuvumaca, Mua, Waivunia and Naverea.

