Nand granted bail

Merrill Nand has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrate Court. [Photo: FILE]

Prominent football player Merrill Nand has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.

Merrill Nand is charged with three counts of rape, two counts of assault, and one count of sexual assault appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

The Resident Magistrate stated after analyzing all pertinent issues he was satisfied with the submissions made by defense.

Prasad set strict bail conditions for Nand which includes surrendering his passport, not to interfere with witnesses or complainant and not to reoffend while on bail.

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He was also told to reside at fixed address, provide three sureties and to sign a $1000 cash bail bond.

The police prosecution had objected to bail noting Nand was a flight risk due to his frequent overseas travels.

The alleged incident happened last year. Magistrate Yogesh Prasad had tranffered the matter to high court which will be called this Friday.