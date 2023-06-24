Namuka-Bau is in need of a better walkway

Climate change is taking its toll on the villagers of Namuka, Bau in Tailevu, and its detrimental impact is damaging a path that is the only access to the village.

Village Headman Vilitati Domona says accessibility is becoming more challenging as the days pass and movements in and out of the village are now controlled by the tides.

“As you can see, the only access to the other side is that foot crossing, so for people going to Bau Island, especially schoolchildren for education and urban areas, that’s the only way. Suva, Nausori, that’s the only path.”

Wheel-chair user Apenisa Saqanavere, says it has been a challenge for him in the past 7 years when it started to get worse, and at times he had to crawl to the other side even though the surface is not flat and there are visible cracks all over, which is really a risk.

“This crossing was actually built based on what we could gather. The men have to go and collect stones from the sea and build this without any assistance from the government, but the water continues to rise.”

Namuka village is home to more than 300 villagers, and the water level continues to rise.

They are hoping for assistance from relevant stakeholders in the construction of the new elevated walkway.