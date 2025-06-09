Nakasi residents raise abattoir odour concerns

[Photo: FILE]

Residents and vendors in Nakasi have raised concerns over a severe foul smell believed to be coming from the local abattoir.

The foul smell is affecting areas around Waidamudamu, Nakasi, as well as the Wainibuku area.

Nakasi resident, Joan Watkins, says the issue is a serious health hazard and is also negatively affecting businesses in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been smelling this foul odour ever since I started living in Nakasi. It has been going on for years, and it is unpleasant. You can smell it both in the morning and in the afternoon.”

Watkins says this is a major health hazard, especially as children are frequently brought to the market, and a hospital is located nearby.

The Ministry of Agriculture had initially stated that the abattoir will be relocated due to ongoing developments and new businesses opening in the area.

Questions have also been sent to the Fiji Meat Industries Board regarding this issue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.