Nakarawa claims suspension resulted from improper interference

Suspended Fiji Correction Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa testified in his disciplinary tribunal regarding allegations of misbehavior and abuse of office.

Dr Nakarawa claimed his suspension resulted from improper outside interference and a lack of due process, arguing it did not meet the constitutional standard for misbehavior.

The suspended Commissioner outlined events suggesting a campaign against his reform agenda, which led to an “irrevocable breakdown” in his relationship with the Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga.

Dr Nakarawa stated his decisive actions were necessary to fulfill his constitutional duty to administer the service, especially given the ministerial relationship breakdown.

He argued that when he started the Job Evaluation Exercise reform -including revoking irregular temporary appointments and reallocating funds – the Minister’s opposition made seeking agreement on operational matters a “functional impossibility.”

He adds that his case is the second high-profile tribunal against an independent officeholder initiated by the same Minister for Justice recently.

He suggested this pattern shows the Minister’s willingness to use the serious constitutional mechanism against independent officeholders.

