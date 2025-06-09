Naivalurua tours FBC, praises team and strategic vision

Minister for Communication, Ioane Naivalurua. [Photo: RIYA MALA]

Minister for Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, visited the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation headquarters yesterday, where he was briefed on the organization’s structure, operations, and strategic goals.

During the visit, he gained a deeper understanding of FBC’s operations, its structure, and the ambition behind its work in serving the nation and aligning with the government’s priorities.

Naivalurua commended the briefing provided by the FBC Chair, Board, CEO, and staff, describing it as informative and well-presented.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister noted that a few issues were raised during the visit, which he plans to address after consultation with ministry officials.

“That’s really what I believe the communication sector is all about. But today, I would like to thank the CEO and his hard-working team. Going through the rooms, I was here many, many years ago, but today is just a big eye-opener, and I’m happy to be associated with the work of FBC.”

He emphasized that while funding is important, the main focus should be on the motivation behind initiatives and achieving outcomes that improve the livelihoods of people, make services more accessible, and ensure the community is effectively served.

Minister Naivalurua expressed appreciation for FBC’s work, describing the visit as a significant eye-opener and praising the dedication of the CEO and staff.

The visit provided him with insights into the communication sector and its crucial role in informing and serving the people of Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.