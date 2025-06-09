Naisara appointed as new Chairman of LTA Board

Newly appointed Chairman of the Land Transport Authority Board of Fiji.Lui Naisara. [Source: Supplied]

The Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has officially announced the appointment of Lui Naisara as the new Chairman of the Land Transport Authority Board of Fiji.

Ro Filipe says that this appointment reflects the Fiji Government’s commitment to strengthening leadership and vision at the helm of one of the country’s most critical agencies.

With a distinguished civil service career spanning over three decades, Naisara brings a wealth of experience in the transport, energy, and policy development sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe highlighted that Naisara previously held several senior leadership positions, including Deputy Secretary for Transport and Energy at both the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, and the Ministry of Works, Transport and Energy.

Ro Filipe further says that Naisara’s appointment reflects not only his proven leadership but also his deep understanding of the transport sector’s challenges and opportunities.

During his civil service tenure, Naisara led several landmark initiatives that benefit Fijians including the first household travel survey, the review of the bus industry, and the pilot and rollout of the E-Ticketing program.

He also carried out assessments on the readiness of government shipping services, the shipping franchise scheme, sea route licensing, the review of the 1993 National Transport Sector Plan, and the establishment of both the Land and Maritime Transport Divisions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.