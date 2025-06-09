Nadi student killed after vehicle runs over him while intoxicated

Police are investigating a tragic incident in Nadi after an 18-year-old student died early yesterday morning when a vehicle ran over him as he lay on the roadside.

The victim, who was reportedly intoxicated, is alleged to have fallen asleep on the side of the road before being struck by a passing vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man.

He was rushed to Nadi Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Fiji Police Force Director of Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana, has urged young people to avoid being near roads when under the influence of alcohol.

SSP Divuana says intoxicated individuals place themselves at serious risk, particularly when walking or resting along busy roadways.

The driver remains in police custody as investigations continue.

