Nadi Airport set for major expansion

Fiji Airports will roll out a $2.3 billion redevelopment programme at Nadi International Airport as part of its updated 25-year master plan.

Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says this marks a major expansion of the country’s aviation infrastructure.

He says early works have already begun at the terminal, with larger construction phases and extensions to follow over the coming years.

Nawari says the next decade will be about catching up on deferred projects during COVID-19 while also delivering upgrades needed to meet current and future demands.

He acknowledges weather, contractor capacity and resource availability as key risks.

“I think just making sure that we identify the challenges early as part of the risk mitigation, identify how we’ll manage that and work closely with contractors and our people, making sure that as far as we can, keep to the timelines because as you know, you exceed the timeline or if you’ve not taken that into account, it impacts the cost as well.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says visible improvements are already underway.

“Fiji Airport has got a huge plan in place, they’ve already started, you see, you’re now seeing a lot of improvements, not only at Nadi Airport, but Nausori also, and I was visiting the group last week, the aerodromes in there are very well maintained, and very well laid out.”

Gavoka adds that civil aviation sector is in good hands, crediting strong leadership and coordinated efforts by regulators, operators and Fiji Airports.

