Naceva youth step up effort in drug fight

With growing concern over marijuana cultivation in Kadavu, the district of Naceva is intensifying efforts to keep young people away from drugs.

Youth leader Ratu Jona Bainivalu says the community has introduced activities and sports events to engage youth.

He adds that rugby programs and awareness campaigns are now underway in the district.

Ratu Jona says a recent police visit revealed fewer marijuana finds and a decline in youth involvement in criminal activities.

He is among the young traditional leaders pursuing a Diploma in Traditional Leadership at Fiji National University, in partnership with the Great Council of Chiefs. The one-year program is designed to help leaders develop strategies to address rural challenges and strengthen ties with government ministries.

“It starts with us. No one from outside the province can better solve this problem. We must use what we learn to address pressing issues.”

Ratu Jona is urging all traditional leaders to lead with integrity and set positive examples for their communities.

