Nabavatu housing project uses Viti Levu and foreign workers

The Nabavatu relocation project has turned to workers from Viti Levu and abroad due to limited interest from locals when construction first began.

Contractor Lead Engineer Verson Tuvana says this decision was necessary to ensure the timely completion of 37 homes before the end of the year.

He explained that employment opportunities were initially offered to villagers, but while some showed early interest, many did not turn up for work, forcing the contractor to source manpower externally.

“Like I said, we have strict timelines, and it’s not only for Nabavatu. All our job sites have timelines, and to meet those timelines, we cannot wait for local manpower to turn up. We have commitments to our clients, so we had to bring in workers from Viti Levu and foreign workers. They are not perfect, but they fill the gap.”

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu said work is progressing well ahead of schedule.

He added that while the original timeline aimed for October this year, construction is now expected to reach the occupancy stage by July or August.

The Minister also confirmed that the 37 households prioritised following the geotechnical survey conducted by the Lands Department will be accommodated, with the final list coordinated through the Northern Commissioner’s Office.

