MSG positioned as strategic pillar amid Pacific geopolitical shifts

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 23, 2025 4:50 pm

Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Jotham Napat

As the Melanesian Spearhead Group ceremonially passed its chairmanship from Vanuatu to Fiji, Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Jotham Napat emphasizes the group’s critical role as a “moral compass and strategic support” in the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape of the Pacific.

Speaking at the handover event, Napat framed the MSG not merely as a regional bloc but as a unified force rooted in cultural unity and shared destiny.

He highlighted the increasing complexity and uncertainty facing the Pacific, citing shifting alliances, resource competition, and global rivalries as key challenges confronting Melanesian nations.

As the world moves through increasing complexity and the uncertainty ahead, the relevance of our group grows stronger, not weaker. In a time of shifting alliance, resources, rivalries, and global destruction, we must remain vigilant and united.”

Under Fiji’s renewed chairmanship, the MSG aims to deepen regional cooperation and enhance diplomatic engagement.

The Prime Minister highlights that the MSG’s strength lies not in population size or economic scale but in the depth of cultural unity and integrity of shared intentions.

He called for bolder collaborations and smarter diplomacy to navigate technological disruptions, climate volatility, and supply chain challenges.

The weeklong MSG summit will continue tomorrow.

