Move to restore 14 lapsed bills in parliament

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 13, 2026 12:00 pm

Leader of Government in Parliament Ro Filipe Tuisawau has moved a motion to restore 14 bills to the Order Paper following the prorogation of Parliament in December last year.

Speaking in Parliament, Ro Filipe said the motion is in line with Standing Order 97, which allows bills that lapsed during a previous session to be reinstated and continue from the stage they had reached before Parliament was prorogued on December 8, 2025.

The bills include the Code of Conduct Bill, Access to Information Bill, Accountability and Transparency Commission Bill, Work Care Bill, Accident Compensation

Amendment Bill, Employment Relations Amendment Bill and the Education Bill.

Earlier, the Code of Conduct Bill, Access to Information Bill and the Accountability and Transparency Commission Bill were expected to be withdrawn by Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

Other bills listed for restoration are the Public Service Learning Institute for Public Service Bill, Personal Insolvency Financial Rehabilitation and Entrepreneurial Rescue Bill, Rights of Indigenous Peoples Bill, Criminal Records Bill, Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill, Mahogany Bill and the National Referendum Bill.

Ro Filipe says restoring the bills will allow the relevant parliamentary standing committees to resume their work from where it had stopped before the prorogation.

He stresses that the motion is procedural and necessary to allow Parliament to continue its legislative responsibilities under Section 46 of the Constitution.

