MOU signed for Caregivers

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Caregiver Services Professional Institute signed an agreement that will benefit graduates.

Under the agreement, students from the Institute will conduct their six-week clinical attachment at various government hospitals around the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. James Fong, says this collaboration will give the caregivers an opportunity to practice at various facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“From today onwards, CSPI will provide trainee caregivers for government-owned and operated elderly care facilities, rehabilitation centres, special care facilities, and hospitals in Fiji.”

Caregiver Services Professional Institute Director Ilisapeci Koroi welcomed the MOU signing.

Sulueti Duvaga, a former nurse and a current tutor at the Institute, says this deal will help their graduates.

“We would like to thank Joeli, who is the manager at Father Law, and the staff for accepting our students because they are the only institute right now that is receiving our students for practical.”

The course will be for three months, which includes six weeks of theory and six weeks of attachment.