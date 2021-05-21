Most businesses comply with relevant measures

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is closely liaising with the Fiji Sugar Corporation to normalize the supply of sugar to all parts of the country.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they are liaising with traders on how to maximize the transportation of sugar from Lautoka to other major centres.

“On a daily basis, sugar has been dispersed out and because of the various containment zones and Lautoka being the epicenter of supply for sugar in Viti Levu, there has been some supply chain disruptions. What we’re doing is we are asking businesses to maximize the logistics especially when they are engaging in deliveries.”

The Commission also conducted 1,454 inspections since April 20th covering the Central, Western and Northern Divisions.

Abraham says 37 inspections were conducted for Stock and Supply surveillance and 43 for COVID-19 safety measures.

He adds all 43 traders inspected were found adhering to the COVID-19 Safety Measures.

Abraham says one trader from the Western and another from the Northern Division were found in breach of section 54 of the FCCC Act 2010 by failing to display prices.