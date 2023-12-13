More women graduate in medical field

Women dominate the medical and science fields, as 75 percent of those who graduated from the Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences today were females.

Among the 937 graduates, 57 completed their Master’s degrees, 248 now have postgraduate diplomas, and 546 are Bachelor’s degree holders, and 86 attained diplomas and certificates.

Chief Guest at the event, Health Minister Antonio Lalabalavu commended FNU for fostering diversity and empowering women in education.

Article continues after advertisement

“By providing opportunities for female students to excel in health service related education, CMNHS is contributing to our overall effort to create a more equitable and inclusive society, that provides equal opportunities for everyone, and fostering a balanced and diverse healthcare workforce.”

He added, with a huge number of staff leaving our health workforce for greener pastures, these graduates will help meet the shortfall.