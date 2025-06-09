More suspects to appear in Ba court over Vatia cocaine case

More people are expected to be produced in court today in connection with the Vatia drug case.

While an official statement from police is yet to be released, FBC News has been reliably informed that the individuals will appear at the Ba Magistrates Court.

They are alleged to be linked to the 2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Vatia.

Previously, four foreign nationals and two men from Veisaru in Ba were charged.

The 2,630-parcel seizure took place during a coordinated drug raid in Vatia waters on January 15.

The Fiji Police Force said the operation followed months of intelligence gathering by its Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department, in close coordination with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

More details to follow.

