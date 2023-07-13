More potential for the mining division

Vatukoula mine.

The mining division has been allocated a provision of $1.02 million in order to sustainably develop Fiji’s mineral potential.

Minister for Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, says this is an increase of $128,000 from last year’s budget.

Vosarogo adds that the provision is to fund mining-related policies, provide validated information for mining investors, monitor mining activities, and sustainably facilitate the exploration and development of the mineral and petroleum resources of the country.

Minister for Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo.

An allocation of $62,000 has also been directed to ensure sustainable extraction of sand, gravel, and other stones from rivers and a baseline survey of potential river aggregate sites.

“This item was asked many times during the Fiji First Government in the past but was turned down. With this budget, we will be able to get this baseline survey organized so we can track usage and stock against the baseline environmental concerns for rivers’ back retention across the country.”

The Mining Division currently monitors seven mining leases, 35 exploration licenses, and 38 quarries.