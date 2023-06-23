More cold nights ahead

Expect temperatures to drop across the country this weekend.

This is the word from Fiji Meteorological Services Director Terry Atalifo, who says that Monasavu has already recorded the lowest at around 14 degrees Celsius, with Nadi dropping to 17 degrees.

However, this is expected to drop further.

“But I mean, this is a season for cool nights, so we will experience a cool spell come this weekend, with the temperature slightly dropping again. There is nothing extraordinary; this is normal; this is the season for it, so we expect cool nights, but I think the key message is for people to keep warm. If you are not careful, it can trigger sickness, so people need to keep warm.”

Atalifo says Fijians must prepare accordingly for the cold weather ahead.