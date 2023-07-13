More CCTV cameras needed says Kumar

Opposition MP Premila Kumar is calling for more CCTV cameras in towns and cities.

She said this in light of crimes such as theft happening in these places.

Kumar says the allocated budget of $700,000 is not sufficient to do so.

Article continues after advertisement

“I got the news on my phone that Eden restaurant got robbed as we are seated here, so it is very worrying because that particular street is always safe and to hear all these things happening.”

While acknowledging police beat initiative on the streets, Kumar believes CCTV cameras are a more effective approach to this issue.

In response, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says this allocation is to install cameras in much-needed areas.

“The cameras are good; if it develops a consciousness in people to realize someone is watching them, then it’s good. But it’s not going to stop them from doing something, because then we have to react and investigate after that.”

Tikoduadua has also emphasized the importance of police presence on the ground, which makes an impact among people.